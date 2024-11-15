Bard Associates Inc. Sells 200 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Bard Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Bard Associates Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Romano Brothers AND Company increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 4,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.2% in the third quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% in the third quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 3,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.2% during the third quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.6% in the second quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $237.01 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $181.31 and a 1 year high of $257.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $244.74 and its 200 day moving average is $229.21.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

