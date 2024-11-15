Bard Associates Inc. Sells 4,300 Shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX)

Bard Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:EQX – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 459,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the quarter. Bard Associates Inc. owned about 0.11% of Equinox Gold worth $2,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 140,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Equinox Gold by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,955,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,841,000 after acquiring an additional 341,632 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Equinox Gold by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,519,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,325,000 after purchasing an additional 943,855 shares in the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equinox Gold by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 10,449,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,908,000 after purchasing an additional 919,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in Equinox Gold by 92.4% during the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,118,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,751,000 after purchasing an additional 536,905 shares in the last quarter. 38.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQX opened at $5.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Equinox Gold Corp. has a 12-month low of $3.95 and a 12-month high of $6.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.31.

Equinox Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:EQX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $428.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.84 million. Equinox Gold had a net margin of 19.83% and a return on equity of 0.69%. Equinox Gold’s revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Equinox Gold Corp. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equinox Gold Corp. engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, and operation of mineral properties in the Americas. It explores gold and silver deposits. It holds interest in properties in California located in the United States; Guerrero State located in Mexico; Maranhão, Bahia, and Mina Gerais state located in Brazil; and Ontario, Canada.

