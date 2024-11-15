Barrington Research Predicts NXST FY2024 Earnings

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) – Research analysts at Barrington Research cut their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 12th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now expects that the company will post earnings of $21.89 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $24.26. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Nexstar Media Group’s current full-year earnings is $25.72 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Nexstar Media Group’s Q4 2024 earnings at $8.02 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.81 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.22 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.89 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.83 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $22.40 EPS.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $5.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.51 by ($0.24). Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 11.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Nexstar Media Group from $221.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a report on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.50.

Shares of Nexstar Media Group stock opened at $166.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. Nexstar Media Group has a 1-year low of $141.38 and a 1-year high of $191.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $168.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.11.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXST. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,370,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,689,000 after purchasing an additional 127,783 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 4.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,326,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,189,000 after buying an additional 62,331 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,083,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,149,000 after buying an additional 7,117 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 18.1% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 547,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,567,000 after buying an additional 83,829 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group during the first quarter worth $92,323,000. 95.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Michael Biard sold 2,458 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.28, for a total value of $416,090.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $641,909.76. The trade was a 39.33 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Strober sold 1,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.50, for a total value of $180,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,437 shares of company stock worth $8,429,561. Insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.69 per share. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.10%.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

