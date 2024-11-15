Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) Short Interest Up 49.0% in October

Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 56,900 shares, an increase of 49.0% from the October 15th total of 38,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Benitec Biopharma
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Benitec Biopharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,881,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Benitec Biopharma by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 244,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 64,092 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Benitec Biopharma by 53.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Simplify Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Benitec Biopharma by 127.5% in the third quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 65,319 shares during the period. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Benitec Biopharma by 422.0% during the 3rd quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 8,829,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $81,139,000 after buying an additional 7,137,763 shares during the last quarter. 52.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Benitec Biopharma Stock Performance
Shares of BNTC stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,625. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.04. Benitec Biopharma has a one year low of $2.69 and a one year high of $12.89.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Read Our Latest Stock Report on BNTC
Benitec Biopharma Company Profile
Benitec Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference-based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Benitec Biopharma
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- How Whitestone REIT is Transforming Sunbelt Retail Growth
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Top-Performing Non-Leveraged ETFs This Year
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Rivian’s Wild Ride: Is the Dip a Buying Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for Benitec Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benitec Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.