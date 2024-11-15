BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Director Alison Wagonfeld Sells 779 Shares of Stock

BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) Director Alison Wagonfeld sold 779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $70,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,310. The trade was a 75.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

On Monday, October 21st, Alison Wagonfeld sold 519 shares of BILL stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $29,842.50.

Shares of BILL stock traded down $2.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.82. 708,052 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,924,306. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.11 and a 12 month high of $91.19. The company has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -261.76 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

BILL ( NYSE:BILL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.11. BILL had a return on equity of 1.54% and a net margin of 0.59%. The company had revenue of $343.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in BILL by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,976,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,573,000 after purchasing an additional 94,786 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of BILL by 612.3% in the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 55,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,931,000 after acquiring an additional 47,761 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BILL during the third quarter worth about $422,000. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in BILL by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 294,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,647,000 after purchasing an additional 61,471 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in BILL by 602.3% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 61,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,237,000 after purchasing an additional 52,758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on BILL from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of BILL from $75.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on BILL from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of BILL from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of BILL from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.65.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

