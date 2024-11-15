BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) SVP Sells $118,934.75 in Stock

BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) SVP Germaine Cota sold 1,525 shares of BILL stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.99, for a total value of $118,934.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $417,090.52. This represents a 22.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Germaine Cota also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BILL alerts:

On Friday, August 30th, Germaine Cota sold 803 shares of BILL stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total transaction of $43,964.25.

BILL Price Performance

BILL stock opened at $86.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.11 and a 12-month high of $91.19. The stock has a market cap of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -261.76 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BILL

BILL ( NYSE:BILL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.11. BILL had a return on equity of 1.54% and a net margin of 0.59%. The company had revenue of $343.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in BILL by 216.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 5,507 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of BILL in the 1st quarter valued at $304,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in BILL during the 1st quarter worth $804,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in BILL by 7.6% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 124,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,589,000 after acquiring an additional 8,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in BILL by 250.6% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 30,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after acquiring an additional 21,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on BILL. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of BILL from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on BILL from $75.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on BILL from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of BILL in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on BILL from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.65.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BILL

About BILL

(Get Free Report)

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BILL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BILL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.