BioTech Medics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BMCS) Short Interest Update

BioTech Medics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BMCS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the October 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
BioTech Medics Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of BMCS traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.02. The company had a trading volume of 6,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,739. BioTech Medics has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.02.
BioTech Medics Company Profile
