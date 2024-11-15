Biotricity, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTCY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Biotricity, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BTCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 324,400 shares, an increase of 31.5% from the October 15th total of 246,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 160,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Biotricity Stock Up 8.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:BTCY traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $0.40. The company had a trading volume of 67,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,541. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.22. Biotricity has a 1 year low of $0.19 and a 1 year high of $1.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.66.

Biotricity (OTCMKTS:BTCY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.20 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Biotricity will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

Biotricity Company Profile

Biotricity, Inc, a medical technology company, provides biometric data monitoring solutions in the United States. The company focuses on delivery of remote monitoring solutions to medical, healthcare, and consumer markets, including diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for lifestyle and chronic illnesses.

