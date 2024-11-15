Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 61.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,105 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 54,043.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 438,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,239,000 after acquiring an additional 437,753 shares during the period. Arista Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 256.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 157,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,531,000 after acquiring an additional 113,339 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 78,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,028,000 after buying an additional 37,675 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 135.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 59,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,982,000 after buying an additional 33,931 shares during the period. Finally, Petredis Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 80.3% in the 2nd quarter. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,040,000 after acquiring an additional 25,427 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $4.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $357.35. 49,306 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,792. The business has a 50-day moving average of $346.47 and a 200-day moving average of $332.39. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $258.61 and a 1 year high of $366.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.13.

About Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

