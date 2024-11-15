Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Sells 40 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 39,534.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,136,667 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,356,930,000 after buying an additional 2,131,276 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 306.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 407,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,385,000 after buying an additional 307,479 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3,319.7% in the second quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 275,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,606,000 after purchasing an additional 266,969 shares during the period. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the first quarter worth about $97,042,000. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in Caterpillar by 99.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 488,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $179,060,000 after purchasing an additional 244,253 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Caterpillar news, Director Gerald Johnson acquired 100 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $338.59 per share, for a total transaction of $33,859.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,272.78. This trade represents a 3.65 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 3,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.36, for a total transaction of $1,119,081.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,442 shares in the company, valued at $11,750,181.12. The trade was a 8.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,749 shares of company stock worth $9,251,912 in the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Price Performance

NYSE:CAT traded down $0.51 on Friday, reaching $386.85. 17,999 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,604,157. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $241.81 and a 12 month high of $418.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $379.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $353.59. The firm has a market cap of $186.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.10.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by ($0.16). Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 59.09%. The firm had revenue of $16.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be given a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 21st. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on CAT shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $299.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Evercore ISI cut shares of Caterpillar from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $321.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $435.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $349.00 to $332.00 in a report on Monday, October 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $365.33.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

