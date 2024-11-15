Black Diamond Financial LLC Acquires 4,892 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Black Diamond Financial LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,892 shares during the period. Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $4,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sargent Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the third quarter worth $232,000. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 11,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 41.2% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 60,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,899,000 after buying an additional 17,683 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $93.75 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.90. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $78.27 and a 1 year high of $99.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

