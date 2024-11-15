Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,420,000 shares, a growth of 29.1% from the October 15th total of 2,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 668,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days.

In other Blue Bird news, President Britton Smith sold 2,508 shares of Blue Bird stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.81, for a total transaction of $124,923.48. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 80,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,015,532.77. The trade was a 3.02 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Phil Horlock sold 16,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total value of $761,227.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 331,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,715,507.14. This represents a 4.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,255 shares of company stock valued at $2,580,075 in the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BLBD. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in Blue Bird by 3.4% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 11,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blue Bird in the second quarter valued at $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blue Bird by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 8,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Blue Bird in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on Blue Bird from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Roth Mkm downgraded Blue Bird from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Blue Bird from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.14.

Shares of Blue Bird stock traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,971. Blue Bird has a 12-month low of $17.79 and a 12-month high of $59.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.62.

Blue Bird Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. It offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative power options through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

