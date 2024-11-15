BMO Capital Markets Increases Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Price Target to $19.50

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $12.00 to $19.50 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 46.84% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BE. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Bloom Energy from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Bloom Energy from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Marathon Capitl upgraded Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bloom Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.11.

NYSE:BE opened at $13.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.71 and a beta of 2.71. Bloom Energy has a 52-week low of $8.41 and a 52-week high of $18.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.55 and its 200 day moving average is $12.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.36.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Quest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 2,780.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,475 shares during the last quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the second quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the third quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

