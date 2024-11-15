Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 109,800 shares, a decline of 33.8% from the October 15th total of 165,900 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 65,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BCLI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,917,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,680,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned about 11.30% of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 14.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.21. The company had a trading volume of 144,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,364. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.75. Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $11.89.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCLI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($4.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brainstorm Cell Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of autologous cellular therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company, through its NurOwn proprietary cell therapy platform, leverages cell culture methods to induce autologous bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells to secrete high levels of neurotrophic factors, modulate neuroinflammatory and neurodegenerative disease processes, promote neuronal survival, and enhance neurological function.

