BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY) Short Interest Down 18.6% in October

BrainsWay Ltd. (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,600 shares, a decline of 18.6% from the October 15th total of 46,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have weighed in on BWAY. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of BrainsWay from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of BrainsWay in a research note on Monday, October 21st.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BWAY
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BrainsWay
BrainsWay Stock Performance
Shares of BWAY traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.12. 41,232 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,706. BrainsWay has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $10.98. The stock has a market cap of $152.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.21 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.46.
BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $10.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 million. BrainsWay had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 3.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that BrainsWay will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.
About BrainsWay
BrainsWay Ltd. develops and sells noninvasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation platform technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, anxious depression, obsessive-compulsive disorders, smoking addiction, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, Alzheimer's disease, autism, chronic pain, multiple sclerosis, post stroke rehabilitation, and Parkinson's diseases.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than BrainsWay
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- How Whitestone REIT Is Transforming Sun Belt Retail Growth
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Top-Performing Non-Leveraged ETFs This Year
- Stock Average Calculator
- Rivian’s Wild Ride: Is the Dip a Buying Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for BrainsWay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrainsWay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.