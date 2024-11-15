Brickability Group (LON:BRCK) Trading Down 2.6% – What’s Next?

Brickability Group Plc (LON:BRCKGet Free Report) shares fell 2.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 62 ($0.78) and last traded at GBX 64.50 ($0.81). 1,479,663 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 221% from the average session volume of 461,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 66.20 ($0.84).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.20. The company has a market capitalization of £200.35 million, a P/E ratio of 1,260.00 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 63.90 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 68.76.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Mike Gant sold 55,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 63 ($0.79), for a total transaction of £34,993.35 ($44,144.51). Insiders own 38.05% of the company’s stock.

About Brickability Group

Brickability Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies, distributes, and imports building products in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Bricks and Building Materials; Importing; Distribution; and Contracting. The company offers bricks, blocks, and tiles; and operates as installer of materials from UK and European manufacturing partners.

