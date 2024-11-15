Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BAERW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BAERW – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, an increase of 39.6% from the October 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Bridger Aerospace Group Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BAERW traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.10. 800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,315. Bridger Aerospace Group has a twelve month low of $0.02 and a twelve month high of $0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.10.

About Bridger Aerospace Group

Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc provides aerial wildfire management, relief and suppression, and firefighting services to federal and state government agencies in the United States. It offers fire suppression services, such as direct fire suppression aerial firefighting support services for ground crew to drop large amounts of water quickly and directly on wildfires.

