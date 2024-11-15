Broderick Brian C Cuts Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM)

Broderick Brian C decreased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF were worth $1,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Edge Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,881 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 47.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 28,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 11.6% during the second quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 151,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,037,000 after buying an additional 15,712 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,932,000 after purchasing an additional 4,909 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

SPTM stock opened at $72.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $54.85 and a 52-week high of $73.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $70.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.46.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Composite 1500 index, a market-cap-weighted index selected by the S&P Committee that covers the entire US market cap spectrum. SPTM was launched on Oct 4, 2000 and is managed by State Street.

