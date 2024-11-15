Broderick Brian C Sells 50 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Broderick Brian C lowered its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,564 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Home Depot makes up 2.7% of Broderick Brian C’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $14,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. UBS Group upped their price target on Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $430.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $390.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $426.00.

Home Depot Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of HD stock opened at $405.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $302.34 and a one year high of $421.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $397.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $365.56. The company has a market capitalization of $402.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.01.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.14. Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $40.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.14%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

