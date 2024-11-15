Brokerages Set Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Target Price at $188.73

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $188.73.

JKHY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. William Blair lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $172.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a PE ratio of 31.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Jack Henry & Associates has a 1 year low of $151.05 and a 1 year high of $189.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $179.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.87.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $600.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.56 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. Analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.29%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the third quarter worth about $217,000. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.4% during the third quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 100,316 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,710,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 7.0% during the third quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the third quarter worth about $1,651,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the third quarter worth about $1,723,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

