Cable Hill Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO)

Cable Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PSO. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Pearson by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 153,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after purchasing an additional 58,136 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of Pearson during the third quarter valued at about $208,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Pearson by 44.5% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 28,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 8,659 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Pearson by 44.9% during the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 7,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Pearson by 4.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 55,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Pearson alerts:

Pearson Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of PSO opened at $15.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Pearson plc has a 1 year low of $11.64 and a 1 year high of $15.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.18.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PSO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised Pearson to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Pearson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PSO

About Pearson

(Free Report)

Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Workforce Skills, and Higher Education.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.