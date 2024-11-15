Cable Hill Partners LLC Trims Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Cable Hill Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,396 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the period. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RF. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the first quarter worth $26,000. American National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 1,856.7% during the third quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 1,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 157.2% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,335 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 530.0% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,493 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Regions Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Regions Financial Stock Performance

Shares of RF opened at $26.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Regions Financial Co. has a one year low of $15.79 and a one year high of $26.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.46 and a 200 day moving average of $21.50.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on RF. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Regions Financial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Argus upgraded Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regions Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.94.

Read Our Latest Analysis on RF

Regions Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.