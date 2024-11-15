CAE (TSE:CAE) Given New C$34.00 Price Target at TD Securities

CAE (TSE:CAE – Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) had its target price upped by TD Securities from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on CAE from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of CAE from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of CAE from C$30.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Desjardins dropped their target price on CAE from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CAE currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$32.35.

Shares of TSE:CAE traded down C$0.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$30.22. The company had a trading volume of 497,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,590. CAE has a one year low of C$22.28 and a one year high of C$31.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$25.22 and its 200-day moving average price is C$25.42. The firm has a market cap of C$9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.89, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.91.

CAE (TSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C$0.01. CAE had a negative return on equity of 7.43% and a negative net margin of 7.39%. The business had revenue of C$1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.05 billion.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

