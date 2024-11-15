Caledonian Trust (LON:CNN) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Shares of Caledonian Trust PLC (LON:CNN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 50 ($0.64) and last traded at GBX 55.88 ($0.72), with a volume of 23597 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 70 ($0.90).

Caledonian Trust Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 114.55 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 121.01. The firm has a market cap of £8.25 million, a PE ratio of 2,083.33 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.07, a current ratio of 15.53 and a quick ratio of 2.26.

Caledonian Trust Company Profile

Caledonian Trust PLC engages in the property investment and development business primarily in the United Kingdom. The company was formerly known as Towngrade Securities plc and changed its name to Caledonian Trust PLC in June 1988. Caledonian Trust PLC was incorporated in 1972 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

