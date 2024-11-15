Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Position Decreased by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc lowered its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,995,342 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 410,422 shares during the period. Canadian Pacific Kansas City accounts for approximately 2.5% of CIBC Asset Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned 0.96% of Canadian Pacific Kansas City worth $772,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 3.4% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 183,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,708,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC grew its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC now owns 11,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the third quarter valued at $696,000. Finally, Waverton Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the third quarter valued at about $424,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

CP opened at $75.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $70.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.10, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.70. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 52 week low of $69.27 and a 52 week high of $91.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 24.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.64%.

Several analysts have commented on CP shares. Susquehanna raised Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $91.98 to $91.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $98.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.68.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

