Capital A Berhad (OTCMKTS:AIABF) Shares Up 13.5% – Still a Buy?

Capital A Berhad (OTCMKTS:AIABF – Get Free Report) shares shot up 13.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.21 and last traded at $0.21. 10,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 125% from the average session volume of 4,454 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.

Capital A Berhad Trading Down 14.3 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.17.

Capital A Berhad Company Profile

Capital A Berhad, an investment holding company, provides air transportation services in Malaysia, Indonesia, the Philippines, Thailand, and internationally under the AirAsia brand. The company provides engineering, tour operating, aircraft leasing, shared and outsourcing, event ticketing, and consultancy services.

