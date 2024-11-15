Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $31.61 and traded as high as $39.75. Capital City Bank Group shares last traded at $38.75, with a volume of 32,635 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Capital City Bank Group from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Capital City Bank Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Hovde Group increased their target price on shares of Capital City Bank Group from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.80.

Get Capital City Bank Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Capital City Bank Group

Capital City Bank Group Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.23 and its 200-day moving average is $31.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $649.48 million, a P/E ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 0.53.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Capital City Bank Group had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $68.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.40 million.

Capital City Bank Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. This is a boost from Capital City Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Capital City Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.16%.

Insider Transactions at Capital City Bank Group

In other news, Treasurer Thomas A. Barron sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.81, for a total value of $101,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 140,681 shares in the company, valued at $4,756,424.61. This trade represents a 2.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capital City Bank Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 18,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 3,519 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 9.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 95,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 7,937 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Capital City Bank Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $585,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 7.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 163,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,524,000 after acquiring an additional 11,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. 44.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Capital City Bank Group

(Get Free Report)

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking- related services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Capital City Bank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital City Bank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.