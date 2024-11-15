Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Insider Michael Zamsky Sells 10,541 Shares

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) insider Michael Zamsky sold 10,541 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total transaction of $2,005,530.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,038,465.32. This trade represents a 28.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Capital One Financial Stock Up 0.9 %

Capital One Financial stock traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $184.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 414,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,557,913. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $104.21 and a 52-week high of $198.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.06.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.81. The business had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.88 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.46 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.66%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Citigroup started coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $163.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.35.

Institutional Trading of Capital One Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ascent Group LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 6.2% during the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 20,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 309.3% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 6,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 5,236 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $10,563,000. Azora Capital LP purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial during the third quarter worth $28,562,000. Finally, Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in Capital One Financial by 31.7% during the third quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 198,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,787,000 after buying an additional 47,921 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

