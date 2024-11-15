Card Factory (LON:CARD) Sets New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Card Factory plc (LON:CARD – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 79.60 ($1.02) and last traded at GBX 81.15 ($1.04), with a volume of 4193000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 81.30 ($1.05).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.38) price objective on shares of Card Factory in a report on Tuesday, September 24th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 103.45 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 105.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.23. The stock has a market capitalization of £280.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 668.33, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.06.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a GBX 1.20 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Card Factory’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,000.00%.

In other news, insider Pamela Powell bought 4,766 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 104 ($1.34) per share, with a total value of £4,956.64 ($6,378.38). 14.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Card Factory plc operates as a specialist retailer of cards, gifts, and celebration essentials in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through five segments: Cardfactory Stores, Cardfactory Online, Getting Personal, Partnerships, and Printcraft. The company provides greeting cards, celebration accessories, and gifts through cardfactory stores, cardfactory online retails, and network of third-party retail partners; and personalised cards and gifts through online retailer, as well as manufactures and sells greeting cards and personalised gifts through its stores and online businesses.

