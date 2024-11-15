Cargotec Co. (OTCMKTS:CYJBF) Short Interest Update

Cargotec Co. (OTCMKTS:CYJBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the October 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Cargotec Price Performance

OTCMKTS CYJBF remained flat at $83.59 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.59 and a 200-day moving average of $82.96. Cargotec has a fifty-two week low of $57.50 and a fifty-two week high of $83.59.

Cargotec Company Profile

Cargotec Corporation provides cargo handling solutions and services in Finland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, rest of the Americas, China, and rest of Asia-Pacific countries. Its Kalmar segment offers cargo handling equipment and automated terminal solutions, software, and support services for ports, terminals, distribution centers, and heavy industry.

