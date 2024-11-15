Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Stock Position Raised by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 34 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,337,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter worth $15,009,000. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 90.5% in the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 34,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,649,000 after purchasing an additional 16,395 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 3,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 266.9% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 265,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,376,000 after purchasing an additional 193,307 shares during the period. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $435.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $399.00 to $456.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $299.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered Caterpillar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $349.00 to $332.00 in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $376.00 to $434.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $365.33.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

CAT stock opened at $386.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $379.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $353.59. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $241.81 and a fifty-two week high of $418.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.10.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $16.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.37 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 59.09% and a net margin of 16.26%. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.52 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.69 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 21st will be given a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 21st. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is presently 26.15%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 12,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.25, for a total transaction of $5,192,534.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,107 shares in the company, valued at $29,171,646.75. This trade represents a 15.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.00, for a total value of $543,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,968. This represents a 20.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,749 shares of company stock valued at $9,251,912. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

