Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB) Given Outperform Rating at Oppenheimer

Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by analysts at Oppenheimer in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $11.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $13.00.

Chemomab Therapeutics Trading Down 2.9 %

CMMB traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $1.69. 77,838 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,252. Chemomab Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.42 and a 52 week high of $2.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.27 million, a PE ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.27.

Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.06). During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.72) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chemomab Therapeutics will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chemomab Therapeutics Company Profile

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of fibrotic and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead clinical product candidate is CM-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody had completed Phase 2a clinical trials that hinders the basic function of soluble chemokine CCL24 for the treatment of primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC) and systemic sclerosis (SSc).

