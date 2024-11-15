Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.06), Zacks reports. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a negative net margin of 60.97% and a positive return on equity of 15.18%. The business had revenue of $14.33 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Stock Performance

Shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment stock opened at $2.78 on Friday. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a 1-year low of $2.76 and a 1-year high of $4.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.58.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 21.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently -39.47%.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Company Profile

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. It operates through Investments in RMBS (residential mortgage-backed securities) and Investments in Servicing Related Assets segments.

