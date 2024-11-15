Chesapeake Gold (CVE:CKG) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Chesapeake Gold Corp. (CVE:CKG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$1.45 and last traded at C$1.45, with a volume of 46922 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.66.

Chesapeake Gold Trading Up 2.8 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$75.91 million, a P/E ratio of -12.75 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 19.07 and a current ratio of 7.94.

Chesapeake Gold (CVE:CKG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 26th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Chesapeake Gold Company Profile

Chesapeake Gold Corp., a mineral exploration and evaluation company, focuses on acquisition, evaluation, and development of precious metal deposits in North and Central America. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Metates project that includes 14 mining concessions covering an area of 14,727 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico.

