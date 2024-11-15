China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHF) Short Interest Up 48.6% in October

China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 93,999,000 shares, a growth of 48.6% from the October 15th total of 63,267,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5,053.7 days.

China Construction Bank Stock Performance

China Construction Bank stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.77. 166,090 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,257. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.72. China Construction Bank has a one year low of $0.54 and a one year high of $0.83.

Get China Construction Bank alerts:

China Construction Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

China Construction Bank Corporation provides various banking and related financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Finance Business, Personal Finance Business, Treasury and Asset Management Business, and Others segments.

Receive News & Ratings for China Construction Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Construction Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.