CIBC Asset Management Inc Decreases Holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

CIBC Asset Management Inc decreased its holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,020,389 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 20,313 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned 0.53% of Franco-Nevada worth $127,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FNV. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franco-Nevada during the second quarter valued at approximately $276,446,000. M&G Plc purchased a new position in Franco-Nevada during the 1st quarter valued at $219,971,000. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its position in Franco-Nevada by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,759,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $328,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117,523 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Franco-Nevada by 3,404.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 727,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $86,287,000 after purchasing an additional 706,919 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 13.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,489,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $433,538,000 after purchasing an additional 424,810 shares during the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FNV has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Franco-Nevada from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $142.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Franco-Nevada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. TD Cowen raised Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, TD Securities raised Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.57.

Franco-Nevada Trading Up 1.7 %

Franco-Nevada stock opened at $115.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $126.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.98. Franco-Nevada Co. has a one year low of $102.29 and a one year high of $137.60.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $275.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.11 million. Franco-Nevada had a positive return on equity of 10.55% and a negative net margin of 55.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Franco-Nevada Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is -45.57%.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

