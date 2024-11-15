CIBC Asset Management Inc Lowers Stock Holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

CIBC Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP – Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,911,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,426 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned 1.49% of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners worth $242,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Clear Point Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Performance

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock opened at $34.07 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.03. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $24.84 and a twelve month high of $36.50.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is -426.32%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. TD Securities upped their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.20.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 8.1 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 0.6 million long-term contracted sub-metering services.

