CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 47,379 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 746,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,379 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.3% of CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned 0.08% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $394,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.4% during the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 78.2% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,623,000 after buying an additional 3,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 481.0% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $545.69 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $411.75 and a twelve month high of $551.73. The stock has a market cap of $494.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $527.60 and its 200 day moving average is $507.43.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

