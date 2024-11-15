Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Altrius Capital Management Inc

Altrius Capital Management Inc cut its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,371 shares during the period. Altrius Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $4,935,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of C. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its position in Citigroup by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 5,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 4.5% in the third quarter. Lifestyle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 4.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 1.0% in the second quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 16,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in Citigroup by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Citigroup Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of C stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.59. 2,453,152 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,401,754. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.44. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.32 and a 1-year high of $70.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.54.
Citigroup Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.93%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have commented on C. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Citigroup from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America increased their price target on Citigroup from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Citigroup from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Citigroup from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.
Citigroup Company Profile
Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Citigroup
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Top-Performing Non-Leveraged ETFs This Year
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Rivian’s Wild Ride: Is the Dip a Buying Opportunity?
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Freshworks Stock Soars 50% – Is This the Perfect Entry Point?
Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.