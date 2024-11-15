Citigroup Raises Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Price Target to $68.00

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Citigroup from $65.00 to $68.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 47.00% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MIRM. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Leerink Partners upped their target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mirum Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.73.

MIRM stock opened at $46.26 on Wednesday. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $23.14 and a 52 week high of $48.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.90 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.79.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $90.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.99 million. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.22% and a negative net margin of 31.69%. Mirum Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 89.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.57) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MIRM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 37.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,597,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,131,000 after purchasing an additional 432,824 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 162,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,090,000 after buying an additional 63,871 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 229,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,854,000 after acquiring an additional 14,843 shares in the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $17,384,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 64.9% during the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,582,000 after acquiring an additional 41,236 shares during the last quarter.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidate is LIVMARLI (maralixibat), an orally administered and minimally absorbed ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is approved for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with Alagille syndrome in the United States and internationally.

