Citigroup Raises ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Price Target to $8.50

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) had its price target upped by Citigroup from $7.00 to $8.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a sell rating on the stock.

ZI has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Daiwa America lowered ZoomInfo Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ZoomInfo Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.84.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Trading Down 3.4 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ZoomInfo Technologies

NASDAQ ZI traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.22. The company had a trading volume of 2,704,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,926,222. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.51 and a 200 day moving average of $11.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 1-year low of $7.65 and a 1-year high of $19.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 340.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.03.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,053,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,111,000 after purchasing an additional 7,177,687 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 38.7% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,274,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,716,000 after buying an additional 2,585,631 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,435,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,248,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,289,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,005,000 after buying an additional 223,669 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.