Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG) Price Target Raised to $7.25

Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $6.75 to $7.25 in a research note published on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

CMTG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Claros Mortgage Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from $9.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust in a research report on Friday, July 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.44.

NYSE CMTG traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $6.76. 40,067 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,032. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.08 and a 200-day moving average of $7.91. Claros Mortgage Trust has a 12 month low of $6.08 and a 12 month high of $15.25. The company has a market cap of $942.07 million, a PE ratio of -10.83 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 20.68, a quick ratio of 28.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Claros Mortgage Trust in the third quarter worth $2,552,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Claros Mortgage Trust during the third quarter worth about $208,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 134,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 25,110 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,402,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,506,000 after purchasing an additional 188,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders.

