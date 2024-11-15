Cogeco Communications (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Cogeco Communications Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGEAF – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.13 and traded as high as $51.20. Cogeco Communications shares last traded at $51.20, with a volume of 3,988 shares trading hands.
Cogeco Communications Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.27 and a 200-day moving average of $45.07.
About Cogeco Communications
Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a telecommunications corporation in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Canadian Telecommunications and American Telecommunications. The company offers Internet, video, and Internet protocol (IP) based telephony services to residential and small business customers through its two-way broadband fiber networks.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Cogeco Communications
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- How Whitestone REIT is Transforming Sunbelt Retail Growth
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Top-Performing Non-Leveraged ETFs This Year
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Rivian’s Wild Ride: Is the Dip a Buying Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for Cogeco Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogeco Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.