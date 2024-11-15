Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) Short Interest Down 21.1% in October

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 74,500 shares, a decrease of 21.1% from the October 15th total of 94,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Colony Bankcorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Colony Bankcorp Trading Down 0.5 %

CBAN traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.01. 14,322 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,006. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.19 million, a PE ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.57. Colony Bankcorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.33 and a fifty-two week high of $18.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Colony Bankcorp had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $44.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Colony Bankcorp will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Colony Bankcorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be paid a $0.112 dividend. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 6th. Colony Bankcorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.00%.

Institutional Trading of Colony Bankcorp

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CBAN. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Colony Bankcorp in the 1st quarter worth about $123,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of Colony Bankcorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $139,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its position in Colony Bankcorp by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 26,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 7.8% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 31,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 36,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 11,746 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.37% of the company’s stock.

Colony Bankcorp Company Profile

Colony Bankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers. The company offers deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

Featured Stories

