Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) Short Interest Update

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 80,200 shares, an increase of 27.7% from the October 15th total of 62,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Coloplast A/S Stock Up 2.7 %

OTCMKTS CLPBY traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.88. The stock had a trading volume of 89,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,532. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.85. Coloplast A/S has a one year low of $10.57 and a one year high of $14.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter. Coloplast A/S had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 18.69%. On average, analysts forecast that Coloplast A/S will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Coloplast A/S Increases Dividend

Coloplast A/S Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.2435 per share. This is an increase from Coloplast A/S’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. Coloplast A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.27%.

Coloplast A/S engages in the development and sale of intimate healthcare products and services in Denmark, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company operates through Chronic Care, Continence Care, Voice and Respiratory Care, Interventional Urology, and Advanced Wound Care segments.

