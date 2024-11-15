Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on CHCT. Evercore ISI upgraded Community Healthcare Trust from an “underperform” rating to an “inline” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Community Healthcare Trust from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Community Healthcare Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Community Healthcare Trust from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Community Healthcare Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Community Healthcare Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CHCT traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $18.57. 28,412 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,611. Community Healthcare Trust has a fifty-two week low of $15.06 and a fifty-two week high of $29.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.51 and its 200-day moving average is $20.85.

Community Healthcare Trust (NYSE:CHCT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.39). Community Healthcare Trust had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a negative return on equity of 0.09%. The company had revenue of $29.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Community Healthcare Trust will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Community Healthcare Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.465 per share. This is a boost from Community Healthcare Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.02%. Community Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,066.67%.

Institutional Trading of Community Healthcare Trust

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Community Healthcare Trust during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 11.2% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Community Healthcare Trust by 6.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Community Healthcare Trust during the third quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Community Healthcare Trust during the third quarter valued at about $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Community Healthcare Trust Company Profile

Community Healthcare Trust Incorporated (the Company”, we”, our”) was organized in the State of Maryland on March 28, 2014. The Company is a fully-integrated healthcare real estate company that owns and acquires real estate properties that are leased to hospitals, doctors, healthcare systems or other healthcare service providers.

See Also

