Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 281,000 shares, a growth of 58.2% from the October 15th total of 177,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,312,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Barclays raised Compagnie Financière Richemont to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a $0.1454 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th.
Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Switzerland, and rest of Europe. The company operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Other segments. It designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products, precision timepieces, watches, writing instruments, clothing, and leather goods and accessories.
