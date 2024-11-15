Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 281,000 shares, a growth of 58.2% from the October 15th total of 177,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,312,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Barclays raised Compagnie Financière Richemont to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th.

Compagnie Financière Richemont Price Performance

Compagnie Financière Richemont Cuts Dividend

Shares of CFRUY traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.42. The company had a trading volume of 590,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,595. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.09. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a fifty-two week low of $11.96 and a fifty-two week high of $16.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a $0.1454 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th.

Compagnie Financière Richemont Company Profile

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, Switzerland, and rest of Europe. The company operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Other segments. It designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products, precision timepieces, watches, writing instruments, clothing, and leather goods and accessories.

Featured Articles

