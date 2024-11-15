CompoSecure’s (CMPO) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CMPO. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of CompoSecure from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on CompoSecure from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Compass Point increased their price objective on CompoSecure from $11.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Benchmark boosted their target price on CompoSecure from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on CompoSecure from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CompoSecure currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.79.

Shares of CMPO stock opened at $13.94 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.02 and a 200 day moving average of $10.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -31.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.76. CompoSecure has a 1-year low of $4.61 and a 1-year high of $16.14.

CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). CompoSecure had a negative return on equity of 14.87% and a negative net margin of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $107.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CompoSecure will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Adam Joseph Lowe sold 5,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total transaction of $69,046.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,292,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,571,238.95. The trade was a 0.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michele Logan sold 10,017,983 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total transaction of $75,635,771.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,043,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,427,066. The trade was a 83.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,641,727 shares of company stock valued at $80,370,824. Corporate insiders own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMPO. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of CompoSecure by 146.9% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 486,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 289,451 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in CompoSecure by 40.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 557,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,028,000 after buying an additional 161,333 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of CompoSecure by 165.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 209,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after buying an additional 130,489 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CompoSecure during the second quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of CompoSecure by 17.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.56% of the company’s stock.

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, composite, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which supports specific digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, non-fungible tokens and others.

