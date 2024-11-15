Connable Office Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Connable Office Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,162,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,578 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 5.4% of Connable Office Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Connable Office Inc. owned 0.29% of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF worth $53,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EEM. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 136,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,264,000 after purchasing an additional 9,819 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 130,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,963,000 after buying an additional 4,187 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 10,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lifeworks Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 8,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA:EEM opened at $42.95 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $37.48 and a 1 year high of $47.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.81 and a 200-day moving average of $43.46.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.