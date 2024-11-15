Connable Office Inc. Trims Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Connable Office Inc. reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOOG. Black Diamond Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 9,680 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.2% during the third quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,476 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 7.4% during the third quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 10,628 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Alphabet by 3.2% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,671,894 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $279,361,000 after purchasing an additional 51,352 shares during the period. Finally, Balboa Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 47,553 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,950,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares during the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOG opened at $177.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.40 and a 1-year high of $193.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $166.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.57.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $88.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.39 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 27.74%. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, insider John Kent Walker sold 21,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.35, for a total transaction of $3,442,233.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,307,206.90. This represents a 35.31 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.44, for a total value of $109,420.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,136,807.48. The trade was a 2.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 206,795 shares of company stock worth $34,471,141 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson raised Alphabet to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Alphabet to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Alphabet from $187.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.56.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

